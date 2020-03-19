QUEEN'S PARK -- Grocery stores in Ontario will be able to accept around-the-clock deliveries to keep up with the unprecedented demand of COVID-19 shoppers.

The Progressive Conservative government is expected to pass legislation during an emergency session at Queen’s Park on Thursday that would waive local noise by-laws to allow delivery trucks to operate overnight.

The City of Toronto usually restricts noise between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. which noise from “loading, unloading, delivering, packing, unpacking and otherwise handling any containers, products or materials.” Earlier in the week, city officials said that retailers would be exempted from the bylaw.

Ford said during a call with the Retail Council of Canada the government was informed that businesses “need more flexibility with deliveries from the warehouses.”

Ford said the temporary changes would allow businesses to transfer goods between their warehouses and retail stores 24 hours a day, seven days a week, hoping it would help alleviate panic buying that has left store shelves bare.

“If we can stock the shelves and reassure the public that they don’t have to be going out and buying every single day, they’ll be able to spread out a little more.”

“I’m asking the people, begging the people, please do not hoard.”

Distilleries asked to produce hand sanitizer

Ford said he has also been in touch with hand sanitizer and hand wipe companies to ensure they have enough supplies and has asked distilleries to convert alcohol production lines to manufacture hand sanitizer instead.

MORE: Toronto distillery produces free hand sanitizer

“We don’t care what bottle it’s in, they can use their liquor bottles as long as its properly labeled,” Ford said.

Ford said “it is not business as usual” in Ontario, which is why the government is examining creative methods to get residents the essentials.