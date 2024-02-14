Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after “serious concerns” arose, says a spokesperson for the province’s Minister of Finance.
On Feb. 13, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) announced the launch of a 12-month pilot project that would have required any customer who appeared to be at least 17 years of age to present photo identification to security before being allowed to enter four of its stores in Thunder Bay as well as one each in Kenora and Sioux Lookout.
The government-owned corporation said that IDs would then been scanned to ensure they were legitimate and valid.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
But less than a day after being announced, a spokesperson for MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy said that the program is being called off.
“Over the past 24 hours, I have heard serious concerns about the LCBO’s newly announced pilot program. I’ve directed the LCBO to cancel it immediately,” Colin Blachar said in a written statement provided to CTV News Toronto. “Where there are safety concerns, LCBO will continue to work with its community partners to explore alternatives to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.”
The LCBO previously said that the pilot program was being launched in an effort to combat retail theft.
It also said that the locations were chosen because their “contained geography allows us to measure the effectiveness of the controlled entrances without the transference of theft to other stores.”
The government has not said exactly why the program is being cancelled, but in a statement provided to CP24.com the executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said that they viewed it “as a sweeping violation of individual privacy.”
“They had planned mass data collection of every adult that entered certain LCBO stores – and all that data would get turned over to police in the event of an incident in that store,” Noa Mendelsohn Aviv said.
For its part, the LCBO said in a statement that it remains committed to “working collaboratively on additional measures to reduce shop theft and violent incidents in our stores and to ensuring safe experiences for our customers and employees.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Up to 10 people injured after shooting near the Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, fire official saya
Fire official says up to 10 people have been injured near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Chief public health officer issues syphilis warning on Valentine's Day
Canada's chief public health officer has issued a Valentine's Day warning about 'an alarming increase' in syphilis cases
A case of bubonic plague has been diagnosed in the U.S. Here's what you should know
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
'I slept with my half-sibling': Woman's horror story reflects loosely regulated nature of U.S. fertility industry
Victoria Hill never quite understood how she could be so different from her father – in looks and in temperament. The 39-year-old licensed clinical social worker from suburban Connecticut used to joke that perhaps she was the mailman's child. Her joke eventually became no laughing matter.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Fact check: Debunking five false Trump claims about NATO
For a third straight presidential election campaign, former U.S. president Donald Trump is being serially inaccurate about the NATO military alliance, according to a fact check by Daniel Dale.
Legal complaint alleges hockey leagues treated players like 'disposable objects'
A class-action suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York arguing that the major junior hockey system in North America violates U.S. antitrust law.
Birth control, diabetes meds could be covered if Liberals clinch NDP pharmacare deal
Pharmacare negotiations between the Liberals and NDP are on a knife's edge, and the main point of contention is the number of drugs they plan to start with.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'I expect there to be one,' says Coderre on third sovereignty referendum
Prospective Liberal leader and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre says he expects there to be a third referendum on Quebec independence.
-
Accused in Quebec cold case admits he killed teenager in 2000: Crown
A Crown prosecutor says the Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of 19-year-old junior college student Guylaine Potvin nearly 24 years ago has admitted to causing her death.
-
'Priceless' photo signed by Jean Beliveau stolen at Quebec peewee hockey tournament
Quebec City police are investigating after a cherished photo signed by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau was reported stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges laid following fatal three-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
A 26 year old from London is facing nearly a half a dozen dangerous operation charges after a three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
City to begin identifying parking lots suitable for high-density housing redevelopment
Following the mayor’s State of the City Address last month, Civic Administration has been given the go ahead to identity downtown city-owned parking lots that are suitable for redevelopment into high-density housing.
-
Woodstock police launch naming competition for newest K-9 unit member
Following the death of police service dog (PSD) Taz last summer, Woodstock, Ont. police are asking the public to help name the newest four-legged member of the K-9 unit.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont. woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
Kaitlyn Braun has been sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years probation for defrauding and deceiving doulas.
-
Provincial government to accept proposals to replace Kitchener bridge
The province will begin accepting proposals to replace the Frederick Street bridge starting on Feb. 28.
-
Ontario's plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait
Premier Doug Ford's government has a plan to get its blue licence plates off the roads, four years after discovering they are barely visible at night -- and that plan is to sit back and wait.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Ottawa
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations following stopped train
The O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Wednesday morning following an issue with the LRT system, causing delays for transit riders across the city.
-
Man, 68, killed in head-on crash in Chelsea, Que.
A Gatineau man was killed after a head-on car crash in Chelsea, Que. early Wednesday morning.
-
Eastern Ontario resident charged after $80K misappropriated at local organization, OPP says
A 51-year-old Eastern Ontario resident is facing charges following a lengthy fraud investigation involving over $80,000 at a local organization, Ontario Provincial Police says.
Windsor
-
Windsor senior charged with defrauding charity of over $362,000
Windsor police have charged an 81-year-old man after he allegedly defrauded a local charity out of over $362,000.
-
'It’s a lot of fun': Barbershop quartet serenading sweethearts all day across Windsor-Essex
The Essex Vocal Express is marking Valentine’s Day this year the same way they have for the last three decades by delivering dozens of singing Valentine’s across Windsor-Essex.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Chiefs parade, official says
Fire official says up to 10 people have been injured near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Barrie
-
Fatal crash tied to overserving alcohol at Huntsville restaurant: AGCO
A restaurant in Muskoka has been issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Registrar said there was "reason to believe that several violations" occurred at the establishment under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.
-
Transport truck rollover on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte under investigation
Emergency crews attended the scene of a transport truck rollover on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP officer spots driver with toddler standing on backseat
Provincial police say an officer stopped a vehicle after noticing a toddler standing on the backseat rather than being adequately secured.
Atlantic
-
Two youths arrested, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.
-
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, parking ban declared in Halifax
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
-
Snow totals of 20 to near 50 cm reported in N.S. from Tuesday storm; risk of snow squalls follows
Initial snow reports from Environment Canada-monitored weather stations and volunteers from the CoCoRaHS network show the heaviest snow from the passing storm fell towards Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
Here's how much Albertans will get back from Canada's carbon rebate
Albertans will be getting back more money this year from the federal government’s carbon rebate for 2024-25. Starting in April, a family of four in Alberta will receive $450 quarterly – $1,800 in total – from the Canada Carbon Rebate, formerly known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment.
-
Medicine Hat bust nets $40K in illegal drugs, 10 people charged
Ten people are facing charges after a drug trafficking bust in Medicine Hat.
-
Calgary cardiologist Michael Connelly cleared of sexual assault charges, convicted of assault
A Calgary cardiologist has been cleared of allegations he sexually assaulted five patients.
Winnipeg
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man. over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
Winnipeg man dead after being shot by police during mental health call
Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 59-year-old man died following a police-involved shooting.
-
Manitoba man who was switched at birth receives Metis citizenship
A Manitoba man who was switched at birth and raised without being aware of his Indigenous heritage for more than 60 years says he feels a sense of belonging after receiving his Metis citizenship.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Catholic Church settles lawsuit alleging priest, teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver has settled a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was groomed and sexually assaulted by a priest and a teacher at North Vancouver's Holy Trinity Elementary School when he was six years old.
-
Driver charged in B.C. highway crash that killed mother of 4
Nearly a year and a half after a mother of four was killed in a head-on crash while driving with her children on a B.C. highway, charges have been laid.
-
Special prosecutor appointed in Vancouver courthouse assault case
The BC Prosecution Service has appointed a special prosecutor in the case of two women assaulted near the provincial courthouse in Vancouver earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
Vehicle theft on the rise in Edmonton: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says vehicle theft is on the rise.
-
New outdoor market coming this summer: Edmonton Downtown Business Association
The Edmonton Downtown Business Association on Wednesday announced plans for a new outdoor farmers’ market on 104 Street.