An Ontario family was forced to wait a week for answers after their two children were mistakenly given an adult dose of a COVID-19 vaccine instead of the paediatric version, leading to many sleepless nights.

On Dec. 22, Angela and Felipe Neto took their two youngest kids, aged six and eight, to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Napanee, Ont. for their first shot.

“After they received the shots and we were waiting to see if they were good to go and then a lady got us to the other room and informed us the kids have been vaccinated with the adult version of Moderna, which is not even tested for children,” Felipe Neto told CTV News Toronto last week.

“And then I asking about what we should expect and she had no idea.”

After asking for a new receipt that showed the adult dose, the family was simply told to monitor the children for any negative reactions. No further information was given to the family, who said they aren’t sure what to watch out for.

Felipe Neto said that he and his wife barely slept that first night.

“What if their hearts stopped beating and I’m sleeping because they took an untested vaccine. That’s so scary,” he said.

Angela Neto said that she called her colleagues, who work as nurses at a hospital in Kington, Ont., for advice

The children have not experienced any severe side effects to the adult vaccine dose, which the family is grateful for, but they say that it was the confusion and lack of communication that bothered them the most.

“It's way too scary when someone tells you, ‘Oh, sorry. We messed up with your kids and we don't know what may happen.’ What can happen?They can die? We don't know. Holy cow,” Felipe Neto said.

“We were not causing a scene or anything. I understand mistakes happen. But to be put in a room aside, leave your kids alone to receive this kind of news and a goodbye, go home and see what happens… what is being done? Did they open an investigation? What is happening?”

An official with the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A)Public Health Unit got back to the family on Dec. 31 after numerous calls. The official apologized for the mistake and told the family that the kids should still get a second dose of vaccine.

KFL&A Public Health told CTV News Toronto in a statement Tuesday they do not comment on individual medical cases, but there are processes in place to review all incidents that are reported.

This includes “a review of the incident with staff involved and immediate actions taken to mitigate future recurrences as well as identified opportunities to improve clinical practices.”

“If a vaccine error or deviation occur, clinic practices would adhere to the most up to date Ministry of Health guidance document.”

According to provincial guidelines updated on Dec. 30, 2021—which have yet to be published online—if an adult’s shot of Moderna is administered to a child under the age of 12, it should be considered as a “valid dose.”

These children should still book a second shot of paediatric Pfizer vaccine, the government says, adding that officials should inform parents of “the potential for local and systemic adverse events.”

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU GET THE WRONG DOSE IN ONTARIO?

Regardless of the error, the provincial guidelines say that the recipient of the erroneous vaccine should be informed of any possible side effects and be provided with recommendations for future doses. All errors should also be reported to the Canadian Medication Incident Reporting and Prevention System, as well as the local public health unit.

Here is what the guidelines say should happen if a child is given an incorrect dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario:

A child under the age of five gets a pediatric dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Children under the age of five are not yet eligible to get the shot. If t his occurs, a second dose may be offered at the recommended interval when they do become eligible.

A child under the age of 12 gets an adult dose of Pfizer: A second dose of the paediatric Pfizer dose should be offered at the recommended interval.

A child under the age of 18 gets the AstraZeneca vaccine: They should get the second dose of the correct age-appropriate Pfizer dose when eligible.

A child under the age of 18 gets the Janssen vaccine: No second dose is necessary. The vaccine series is considered complete.

If a child between the ages of 12 and 17 get a paediatric dose of Pfizer: This should be considered a valid dose and when eligible, the individual should get a second adult dose of Pfizer. If the paediatric dose was given as a second shot, the series should be complete. However, the province says that a repeated dose of the adult vaccine “may be administered at the Ontario recommended interval after the dose given in error” based on clinical judgement.

If someone aged 18 and up receives a paediatric dose: The dose is considered invalid and the individual should get the age-appropriate dose as soon as possible. The second dose should be given at the recommended interval following the age-appropriate vaccine.

If a child gets a paediatric dose within 14 days of another vaccine: The dose is considered valid and the series should be completed as normal.