Ontario family unable to use driveway for months due to city fence around unsafe neighbour’s home

A fence is put up around 340 Weir Street in Hamilton, Ont. (Katy Belaire) A fence is put up around 340 Weir Street in Hamilton, Ont. (Katy Belaire)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton