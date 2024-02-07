Ontario family's SUV randomly deploys airbags
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
"I didn't know what happened because it literally sounded like a gunshot," said Shellie Daigle. "All you heard were the kids screaming, and there was powder everywhere."
The family was about to drive their 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV, and Brandon Daigle had just placed his two daughters in the back seat. He said when he shut the door, he heard a loud bang.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"I heard the noise from outside the car, and I heard my kids screaming, and I opened the door, and that's when I saw the airbags, and I just panicked, worried about my kids," said Brandon Daigle.
Brandon said he didn't close the door with any more force than usual and said the airbags went off instantly, frightening their children.
"They were crying, and my children said, 'What happened, mommy? What happened the car is melting, the car is melting,'" said Shellie Daigle.
The 2016 Nissan Rogue was previously recalled for an airbag issue, but not for unintended deployment.
An investigation found that the SUV was stationary at the time and had no impact. However, the Daigles were told that because the SUV was no longer under warranty, the $9,000 to replace the airbags and their $1,500 car rental costs would not be covered.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
They also called their insurance company to make a claim, but it was also denied.
"I want Nissan to pay to replace the airbags and for our rental car. Right now we are still paying for a car that we don't have," said Shellie Daigle.
A spokesperson for Nissan Canada told CTV News the company received a report on Jan. 5 about the Daigles' vehicle.
"Nissan Canada has advised that a vehicle inspection would need to be made. No final decision has been reached on this open case as we wait for the results of the inspection," the spokesperson said.
The company later said it would cover the repairs and the rental car.
"Because Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance to us at Nissan Canada, on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 2024, we communicated to the customer that we would cover all repair-related costs, as well as costs pertaining to the rental of a vehicle from Dec. 27 until the completion of their vehicle's repairs," said the spokesperson.
That was great news for the Daigles, who will now have their car repaired at no cost to them.
"This is a relief. With our family, we need a car to get to work and get our children to daycare," said Shellie Daigle.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Federal government seek ideas at national summit to help put brakes on auto theft
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections shows
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
U.S. Supreme Court hears landmark election case seeking to kick Trump off ballot over Capitol attack
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
Archeologists discover evidence of hallucinogenic and poisonous plant in Roman settlement
Archeologists have discovered the first conclusive evidence that a hallucinogenic and poisonous plant was used in the Roman world.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Iceland volcano erupts for third time since December, sending jets of lava into the sky
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the third time since December on Thursday, sending jets of lava into the sky and triggering the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon spa, one of the island nation's biggest tourist attractions.
NEW Majority of Canadians think relations between Canada and U.S. will worsen if Trump is elected president: survey
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Three suspicious fires in Montreal, days after multiple cases of arson
Montreal police are investigating three more suspicious fires just two days after being called to four cases of arson on the island.
-
Ceremony to mark first anniversary of fatal Quebec daycare bus crash
Balloons are to be released in a ceremony marking one year since a bus smashed through the front of a Montreal-area daycare, killing two young children and injuring six more.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
Ferreira pitching budget compromise to grow London Transit service
On Wednesday, a group of local agencies called on council to support a business case in the 2024-2027 municipal budget to improve the frequency and reliability of city bus service.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
-
Young person sexually assaulted in downtown Kitchener park: WPRS
Regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault involving a young person in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month
Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home as been delayed – again.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Windsor
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
-
Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.
Barrie
-
1 week in Grey-Bruce: 6 overdoses
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is issuing an alert to people who use substances after receiving reports of six suspected opioid-related overdoses.
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
-
Pictou County, N.S., council mulls local state of emergency
Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says council will meet Wednesday night and discuss if they should call a local state of emergency, as some residents are still trapped at home from the heavy snowstorm that blanketed the Nova Scotia municipality.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Grand Theatre may be playing out its final days
The Grand Theatre celebrated its 112th birthday just two days ago but today, its executive director says its days are numbered after a tentative deal with its landlord fell through.
-
Suspect sought after attempted copper wire theft results in downtown power outage
For nearly six hours, some Calgarians downtown were in the dark on Tuesday night.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
Pathologist testifies murdered Kits park caretaker had 59 injuries to head, neck and torso
At the trial for the man accused of murdering Justis Daniel, a well-know and beloved caretaker who lived in a cottage in Kitsilano’s Tatlow Park, a forensic pathologist spent Wednesday detailing dozens of significant injuries to the victim’s upper-body and head.
Edmonton
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.