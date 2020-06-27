TORONTO -- Ontario has extended the emergency orders put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 for another 10 days.

The dozens of orders issued by the Ford government under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act were supposed to expire on June 30, but in a news release issued Saturday the province confirmed that it would extend them until July 10.

The state of emergency, which allows the province to issue and amend the orders, is currently set to expire on July 15 after being extended earlier this week.

"While we have made truly incredible progress in our fight against COVID-19, thanks to the collective efforts of our frontline heroes and the people of Ontario, we know that we must remain vigilant,” Premier Doug Ford said in the release. "These emergency orders will allow us to take action, if necessary, to ensure our continued success as we reopen our province and get more people back to work."

In addition to extending the emergency orders, the province also announced Saturday that it is removing some restrictions on indoor sports and recreational facilities so that they can be used to “train amateur or professional athletes, or to run certain non-contact amateur or professional athletic,” so long as public health guidelines are followed.