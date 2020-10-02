TORONTO -- Ontario’s COVID-19 assessment centres might soon be open for appointments only, as the provincial government looks to reduce the testing lineups and cut down on the processing backlog, CTV News Toronto has learned.

If the changes are approved by Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet, patients with COVID-19 symptoms would have to call one of the province’s 153 assessment centres and speak to a nurse practitioner before making an appointment for a swab.

Sources say the changes would better prepare the assessment centres for the winter months and would eliminate any frustration from low-risk residents who have been denied a test.

However, with Ontario's COVID-19 processing backlog hitting an all-time high of 90,513 on Friday the province is also trying reduce the length of time people have to wait before receiving their results.

While the new measures would be applied province-wide, a number of assessment centres are already appointment-only.

In Toronto, at least 23 per cent of assessment centres operate on an appointment basis, while all 43 testing centres in Northern Ontario are currently appointment-only.

Here's a breakdown of current appointment-only assessment centres by region:

Central Ontario: 21 (38 per cent of total testing sites)

Toronto: 13 (23 per cent of total testing sites)

Eastern Ontario: 41 (71 per cent of total testing sites)

Western Ontario: 35 (63 per cent of total testing sites)

Northern Ontario: 43 (100 per cent of total testing sites)

Pharmacies, which are currently open for asymptomatic testing for priority groups, also operate on an appointment-only basis.

The measures are expected to be approved today.