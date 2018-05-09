

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne ventured into Doug Ford's turf for her first event of Ontario's election campaign.

Wynne has framed the election as a stark choice between her plan and that of the Progressive Conservative leader.

Her first campaign stop, while not in the riding Ford is running in, was in the west-end Toronto area of Etobicoke, the suburb from which Ford and his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, hail.

Wynne reannounced a pledge that was in her government's last budget, to give seniors a $750-per-year benefit for maintenance costs that help them stay in their homes longer.

The promise is in keeping with the central theme of the Liberal campaign, which is "care, not cuts."

The campaign for Ontario's June 7 election officially kicked off today.

Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell signed a proclamation on Tuesday dissolving the province's 41st Parliament and paving the way for the vote.

After a couple of events in Toronto, Wynne will attend an evening rally in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Doug Ford is making an announcement in Toronto, then heads to Carp, Ont., for an afternoon meet-and-greet followed by an evening rally in Renfrew, Ont.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is spending the first day of the campaign in Toronto, with a morning appearance focused on health care followed by an afternoon campaign event.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is starting the day by campaigning at a Toronto subway station and is scheduled to open his Guelph, Ont., campaign office in the evening.