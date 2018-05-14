Submit a question for the provincial leaders' debate
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 9:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 9:35PM EDT
The leaders of the Liberal Party, the Progressive Conservatives, and the NDP will head-to-head in a televised debate on Sunday, May 27.
Ontarians are being called on to help shape the agenda.
Anyone with a question for Kathleen Wynne, Doug Ford or Andrea Horwath, can submit it here.
Include the following details:
- Name
- Address
- Phone Number
- email address
The debate is being held in Toronto, and begins at 6:30 p.m.
You can watch it live on CTV or online at Toronto.CTVNews.ca