The leaders of the Liberal Party, the Progressive Conservatives, and the NDP will head-to-head in a televised debate on Sunday, May 27.

Ontarians are being called on to help shape the agenda.

Anyone with a question for Kathleen Wynne, Doug Ford or Andrea Horwath, can submit it here.

Include the following details:

Name

Address

Phone Number

email address

The debate is being held in Toronto, and begins at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch it live on CTV or online at Toronto.CTVNews.ca