Kathleen Wynne has announced she is resigning as the leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario, after more than five years at the helm.

Many had been expecting her to make this decision following a surprise mid-campaign announcement last Saturday, when she conceded she would not be premier after the June 7 election.

Wynne was elected to the position of party leader in 2013, following the resignation of then-premier Dalton McGuinty.

Wynne was sworn in as premier just a few days after taking on the leadership role. She was Ontario’s first female premier and the first openly-gay premier in Canadian history.

