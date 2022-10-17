Ontario education workers in legal strike position in 17 days
About 55,000 education workers in Ontario, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said Monday.
CUPE has not indicated if education workers would engage in a full strike - which could potentially close schools - or start with a work-to-rule campaign, or take some other course of action at that point.
There are still talks in progress with the assistance of a mediator, with three days of bargaining scheduled between Monday and Wednesday. During the last round of contract negotiations, in 2019, CUPE and the government reached a last-minute deal the day before workers had been set to go on strike.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
On Monday, the union announced on its Ontario School Board Council of Unions account on Twitter that a conciliator had issued what's known as a “no board report,” which CUPE had requested on Oct. 7, saying the talks were at an impasse.
“It is important that as workers, we use this time to build power amongst ourselves, students, families and our communities,” the union wrote in the update, encouraging its members to complete forms for strike pay.
The report sets a 17-day countdown toward the union being in a legal strike position, though CUPE is still required to give five days' notice of any job action.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he hopes CUPE brings forward reasonable requests during negotiations.
“Like parents, we believe strongly that students deserve to be in class catching up on their learning and are disappointed to hear the education union reconfirm to parents their intention to impose a strike on kids and their families,” Lecce wrote in a statement.
CUPE is looking for annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent and the government in response has offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all other workers.
Education workers have made several other proposals, including overtime at two times the regular pay rate, 30 minutes of paid prep time per day for educational assistants and ECEs, an increase in benefits and professional development for all workers.
Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, said their proposals are about “student success and good jobs.”
“We started mediation this morning and we still want to reach a negotiated agreement that will guarantee service improvements for students, help solve school boards' problems hiring and keeping qualified employees, and secure a significant wage increase for the lowest-paid frontline education workers that's long overdue,” she said in a written statement.
The four major teachers' unions are also at various points in the bargaining process with the government, after contracts expired on Aug. 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the City of Ottawa?
A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.
TikTok increases age limit for live hosts, introduces 18+ livestreams
TikTok announced changes to its live video feature including increasing the age limit for hosts and introducing adult-only livestreams.
Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past
A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday.
Trial for crash that killed two girls on a Manitoba highway is underway
A trial is underway in Dauphin, Man. for a 2019 crash that killed two young sisters.
'It's harder to kill someone when the entire world is watching': wife of Russian political prisoner
The wife of detained Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza says publicity is the only weapon she has to help free her husband.
NDP 'Greedflation' motion calling for grocery pricing probe gets unanimous support from MPs
An NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation,' and investigate grocery chain profits, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
BA.2.75.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Canada sanctions Russian entities over disinformation, including TV channel, actors
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced more sanctions on Russian entities.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after 2 children in critical condition after incident in Laval
Laval police are investigating after three people, including two children, were rushed to hospital in critical condition Monday after an incident in the city's southwest end.
-
Slain Quebec girl's family sues youth protection, school board for $3.7 million
The family of a seven-year-old Quebec girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection agency and the local school board for $3.7 million, claiming they failed to act despite numerous warning signs.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
London
-
‘Pay rent or buy food?’: People living in poverty having to make tough choices
As she walks through a St. Thomas, Ont. grocery store, Elizabeth Windover needs to be disciplined on a tight budget.
-
Cat attacks have pet owners on edge in Mount Brydges
Cat owners in Mount Brydges are concerned after several reports of animals being attacked including the use of spring traps.
-
Western University to uphold masking policy
Western University announced Monday it will be maintaining its masking policy until the end of the fall term.
Kitchener
-
Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection
A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.
-
Brantford man arrested after spitting on officer and vehicle fire
A 28-year-old Brantford man allegedly spat on an officer as he was being arrested following reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle fire.
-
Elmira girl with heart defect gifted 'trip of a lifetime'
An Elmira girl who lives with a rare heart condition has been gifted a unique trip to the Rocky Mountains.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
-
CUPE calls on province to staff up hospitals immediately
On Monday in Greater Sudbury the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents 120 staff at Health Sciences North and paramedics in the city called on the provincial government to take action on the health care staffing crisis.
-
Video of brazen, daytime porch pirate in Sudbury gaining attention on social media
A woman who lives in the Hanmer area of Greater Sudbury is warning others after her package was stolen from her front door in broad daylight.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager
Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the 'Freedom Convoy,' and the city followed the force's lead.
-
Ottawa mayoral candidates work to get out the vote
In the final week of Ottawa’s municipal election campaign, there is a push to sway the undecided voter.
-
Parliament security took issue with city moving convoy trucks near Parliament Hill
The parliamentary security force took issue with the City of Ottawa's plan to move "Freedom Convoy" protesters' semi-trucks out of residential neighbourhoods and onto the street in front of Parliament Hill, according to evidence released through a public inquiry on Monday.
Windsor
-
Council approves $20,000 spend on stronger security at Amherstburg Admirals games
Amherstburg Town Council has approved spending $20,000 to step up security when the Admirals hockey team play on home ice following reports of harrassment and vandalism.
-
Tecumseh-natives in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery
Two Tecumseh natives are in Florida to assist with the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
-
County of Essex declares local emergency over ambulance offload delays
The County of Essex has declared a local emergency in response to persistent ambulance offload delays.
Barrie
-
Outpouring of support as first responders cope with deaths of two officers
The community is rallying around its police service, still in shock and mourning the deaths of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup, who were killed Tuesday in a house in Innisfil, Ont. while answering a call about a disturbance.
-
Two drivers found asleep behind the wheel charged with impaired: OPP
Two drivers face impaired charges after officers say they found each asleep behind the wheel.
-
Current Innisfil mayor, deputy mayor compete for top seat
With the municipal election just one week away, two familiar faces in Innisfil are competing for the top seat as mayor.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'They don't feel supported': Policing, civilian employees' union votes on confidence in Halifax police chief
Halifax police members are voting on whether they have confidence in Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella.
-
Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.
-
N.S. reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for September in monthly report
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of September, compared to August, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
Calgary
-
Alberta's premier wants vaccine status to be a human right, critics concerned about problems it could pose
Premier Danielle Smith is sticking to her plan to amend the Alberta Human Rights Act to include vaccination status. It’s aimed at those who don’t want a COVID-19 shot, but critics fear it would encompass so much more.
-
Canadians to spend 28% more on Halloween 2022 compared to 2021: report
A new report suggests that Canadians are expected to spend 28.4 percent more on Halloween this year than they did last year.
-
Loblaw freezes prices on No Name products as consumers struggle with rising cost of living
Canadian grocery giant Loblaw announced a roughly three-month price freeze on its No Name products in response to consumers rethinking their buying habits.
Winnipeg
-
Trial for crash that killed two girls on a Manitoba highway is underway
A trial is underway in Dauphin, Man. for a 2019 crash that killed two young sisters.
-
Mother wants changes after son takes bus and is dropped off far from home
A mother is speaking out after her seven-year-old son was put on a school bus and dropped off nowhere near his home, despite the fact he doesn't even ride the bus.
-
Five killed in three separate highway crashes since Friday: RCMP
RCMP in Manitoba say five people have died in three separate crashes on highways in the province since Friday.
Vancouver
-
Doug McCallum not conceding Surrey election yet, party says
Surrey's incumbent mayor Doug McCallum isn't ready to concede the 2022 election after coming within 1,000 votes of victory in the initial count.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 found dead in Burnaby vehicle, homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after two people were found dead Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death
A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy that was in her care. Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.
-
Firefighters battle apartment blaze in central Edmonton
Two people were assessed by paramedics Monday afternoon after they narrowly escaped a fire inside an apartment building northeast of downtown Edmonton.
-
Sohi has 'zero appetite' for redirecting neighbourhood renewal funds to maintenance shortfall
A suggestion that Edmonton delay renewal work in as many as 18 neighbourhoods to cover a $10-million shortfall on other building maintenance will not be supported by the mayor.