    • Ontario driver who ‘needed to use the bathroom’ charged with stunt driving

    A photo provided by Peel Regional Police shows the speed at which a Caledon, Ont. driver was allegedly travelling. A photo provided by Peel Regional Police shows the speed at which a Caledon, Ont. driver was allegedly travelling.

    A 26-year-old driver is facing charges after he was caught travelling nearly 100 kilometres over the speed limit in Brampton, Ont.

    Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night “after the snow began to fall.”

    According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.

    The driver claimed he was speeding because “he needed to use the bathroom,” police said.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving and his licence was suspended for 30 days.

    His vehicle has also been impounded for two weeks.

