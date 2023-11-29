Ontario driver who ‘needed to use the bathroom’ charged with stunt driving

A 26-year-old driver is facing charges after he was caught travelling nearly 100 kilometres over the speed limit in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night “after the snow began to fall.”

According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The driver claimed he was speeding because “he needed to use the bathroom,” police said.

After the snow began to fall last night, a vehicle was stopped for 153km/h in a 60km/h zone. Queen Street East/Goreway Drive #Brampton.



Driver, a 26-year-old man from Caledon, said he needed to use the bathroom.



Charge: Stunting

30-day License suspension, 14-day impoundment pic.twitter.com/FIVtlv0xqm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 28, 2023

The driver was charged with stunt driving and his licence was suspended for 30 days.

His vehicle has also been impounded for two weeks.