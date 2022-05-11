Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine

A photograph of an Ontario provincial licence plate with a renewal sticker is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette A photograph of an Ontario provincial licence plate with a renewal sticker is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton