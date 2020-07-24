TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that public health officials "have asked for a little more time" to analyze the data before deciding whether Toronto can move to Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan.

The province typically provides an update at the start of every week on the status of the regions that have been held back from entering the final stage of its reopening plan.

Ford, however, said during a briefing on Friday afternoon that a decision has been made to push back that update until next Wednesday so that public health officials can have a little more time to study the date.

That means that the three regions still stuck in Stage 2 – Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex – will not move to the next stage until at least the end of next week.

The news comes after Ontario reported an alarming 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, just as seven more regions officially entered stage three. The five-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 160. It had stood at 110 at this time last week.

"I know the people are expecting to hear an update on stage three reopening from us on Monday but the health officials have asked for a little more time to analyze the numbers and we have always said we can’t rush this,” Ford said.

“We will have an update for you on Wednesday on Stage 3 and the status of the other three regions and I am hopeful that I will have some good news to share."

Stage 3 represents a much wider restart of the economy with indoor dining allowed to resume in restaurants and numerous other businesses, including gyms and movie theatres, allowed to reopen.

The limit on indoor gatherings also increases from 10 to 50 with the limit on outdoor gatherings going to 100.

This is a developing story. More information to come.