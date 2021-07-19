TORONTO -- The Ontario Court of Appeal will release its decision today on whether to uphold the conviction of Const. Michael Theriault, the off-duty Toronto police officer convicted of assaulting Dafonte Miller in an attack that left the young man blind in one eye.

Earlier this year, Const. Michael Theriault was found guilty of assault in connection with a December 2016 attack on Miller, then 19.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca sentenced Theriault to nine months in jail in connection with the incident.

Theriault was initially charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice but was acquitted along with his brother, who was also cleared of those charges.

Both Crown prosecutors and Theriault’s lawyers have appealed Di Luca’s decision.

The attack occurred in the area of Thickson Road and William Stephenson Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

During the trial, the Theriault brothers told the court that the altercation took place after they attempted to arrest Miller for trying to break in to a car parked in the driveway of their parents’ home.

They claimed the assault on Miller was in self-defence.

Di Luca found that Michael Theriault was not acting in self-defence or trying to make a lawful arrest during the latter part of the altercation, when he struck Miller in the face with a four-foot long metal pipe after Miller’s eye had already been badly damaged.

For this reason, Theriault was only found guilty of simple assault.

But Crown attorney Susan Reid said Di Luca erred in his analysis of the altercation, arguing that since Theriault did not identify himself as an officer or indicate he was trying to arrest Miller, at no point would the arrest be considered lawful.

Reid also noted that the error impacted the judge's assessment of the argument that the brothers were acting in self-defence.

Theriault’s lawyers argue that the assault conviction was unreasonable based on the evidence and also took issue with the sentence, which they said is outside the normal range for the offence.

The Crown will only seek a new trial if Theriault's appeal is successful but said if the conviction is upheld, it would not be in the public interest to try the case again.

With files from The Canadian Press