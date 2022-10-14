Ontario city 'regrets' exposing hundreds of voter identities in email privacy breach

A person can be seen behind a voting screen in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto) A person can be seen behind a voting screen in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton