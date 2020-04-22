TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is calling in the Canadian Armed Forces to stop the spread of COVID-19 within Ontario's long-term care homes.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Ford says that military personnel will be deployed to five long-term care homes to help staff in their care for patients.

“When you’re in a fight like this, you leave nothing off the table,” Ford said.

The premier did not specify exactly which homes will be receiving the military assistance, but Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said that crews will be deployed to facilities in the “greatest need.”

The province says it will be making a formal request to access military reinforcements today.

Ford said that the military deployment would be a “small part” of the province’s plan to fight COVID-19 in Ontario's long-term care homes, which also includes enhanced screening at those facilities and an emergency order that took effect today that prohibits staff from working at multiple locations.

Long-term care residents represent the majority of the 659 deaths in the province.

According to Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe, 399 residents and one staff member have died of COVID-19. There are 1,618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care homes and 867 confirmed cases among staff members.

Health officials also confirmed 128 outbreaks within the province’s 630 long-term care residences.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.