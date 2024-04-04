TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario byelections in Milton, Lambton-Kent-Middlesex called for May 2

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference in Milton, Ont., on Friday, March 8, 2024. Ford has called a pair of byelections in Milton and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex for May 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference in Milton, Ont., on Friday, March 8, 2024. Ford has called a pair of byelections in Milton and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex for May 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called a pair of byelections in Milton and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex for May 2.

    Lambton-Kent-Middlesex has been vacant for six months following the resignation of Monte McNaughton, who left government to work for Woodbine Entertainment.

    The Milton vacancy was triggered in January when another cabinet minister, Parm Gill, resigned.

    Ford has not yet filled the role of minister of red tape reduction.

    The four parties represented in the Ontario legislature have all already nominated candidates in both ridings.

    Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is a strong Progressive Conservative riding, but Milton saw a tighter race between the Tories and Liberals in the 2022 general election.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News