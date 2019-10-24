TORONTO -- The Ontario government extended an olive branch to the province's high school teachers on Thursday when it partially walked back a proposed increase to class sizes.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province is willing to lower the funded average class size from 28 to 25. The move marks yet another reversal for the government of Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford, but does not return maximum class sizes to 22 --the level in place before the Tories launched sweeping education reforms in March.

Lecce said the offer to cap class sizes at 25 is a gesture of good faith towards the union representing the province's high school teachers.

But he said the Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers Federation has spurned the offer by pursuing measures that could put members in a legal strike position.

"The government again has made a significant enhancement, yet on the day we made that offering, the union has decided to escalate at a time that parents want us all to work together to keep kids in class," Lecce said.

The union was set to respond to Lecce's offer on Thursday afternoon, but has previously spoken out publicly against the higher class sizes.

Earlier this year, the government ordered school boards to start increasing class sizes, moving to an average for high school from 22 to 28 students over four years. Class sizes for grades 4 to 8 will increase by one student per classroom, from 23 to 24.

Ontario's Financial Accountability Officer has said the move would result in 10,000 fewer teachers in the public school system over the next five years.

The issue of class sizes is one of several creating tension as the government and the union work towards striking a new labour deal.

Contracts with all of the province's education workers expired at the end of August, and the government has been embroiled in testy negotiations with all of the province's education unions since the school year began.

It narrowly averted a strike with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing 55,000 workers such as custodial staff and teaching assistants.

Both the OSSTF and its counterpart representing elementary school teachers have all sought conciliation as labour talks continue.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.