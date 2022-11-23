Ontario asks family clinics to work nights, weekends to help overwhelmed hospitals
Ontario has asked thousands of family health-care workers to work evenings and weekends to help ease the burden on overwhelmed children's hospitals.
In a government memo obtained by The Canadian Press, the Ministry of Health asks family clinics to offer extended hours until further notice.
The health minister's spokeswoman says extended hours at family clinics will help avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, and primary care providers will be compensated through OHIP.
The Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario says many clinics across the province are already offering extended hours to help deal with the surge of patients with respiratory illnesses.
The association says the government memo was not a directive, but a request to help tell patients, especially sick children, where to go for help when a clinic is not open.
Pediatric hospitals across the province are well beyond capacity with children flooding emergency rooms and intensive care units with the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Here's what the Emergencies Act inquiry heard from the public about the 'Freedom Convoy' protests
The Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests began Wednesday with a presentation on the public feedback received. Here are some highlights from the public input presented by commission council.
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
WATCH LIVE | Lametti began preparing for use of Emergencies Act several days into convoy's arrival
A public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests has learned that Justice Minister David Lametti raised the idea of using the legislation several days after the protests began in Ottawa.
'Through the roof': Father of Canada goalkeeper describes his emotions ahead of World Cup games
For Nick Pantemis, Canada’s journey to the 2022 World Cup is slightly sweeter with his son, James, being named in John Herdman’s 26-man squad as one of three goalkeepers.
Canada names starting lineup to face Belgium in World Cup opener
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Canada names starting lineup to face Belgium in World Cup opener
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
-
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
London
-
Council to consider renaming Paul Haggis Park
A political push is underway at city hall to strip Paul Haggis’ named from a park in south London. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner was found liable in a U.S. civil trial and ordered to pay $10-million in damages to a woman who accused him of rape.
-
Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during storm
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
-
Head-on crash sends one person to hospital via air ambulance
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
$50,000 worth of instruments stolen from Wellington symphony
A local symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Power goes out in downtown and central Sault Ste. Marie
Power is out in the downtown and central parts of Sault Ste. Marie as of shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
Protest held after police break up homeless encampment on Rideau Street
A group of homeless residents held a protest on Rideau Street on Tuesday, calling on the city for more housing after they say police removed their encampment and belongings from a busy downtown street outside the capital's biggest mall.
-
Ottawa school board meeting on mask mandate ends without decision after disruptions by hecklers
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees has ended without a decision on whether to impose a mask mandate.
Windsor
-
'Such a kind person': Chatham man mourned after fatal hit-and-run crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 41-year-old Chatham man who died after a hit-and-run crash.
-
$100-million lawsuit launching for people impacted by Wheatley explosion
A Windsor law firm is launching a $100-million lawsuit for people impacted by the Wheatley explosion.
-
Canada names starting lineup to face Belgium in World Cup opener
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
Barrie
-
Suspect sought in Stayner Tim Hortons break-in
Officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment are investigating a break-in at a Tim Hortons in Clearview Township.
-
Vehicle crashes into building in Thornton
Provincial police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Thornton.
-
Cheer on Canada's World Cup team in Barrie's City Hall Rotunda
Everyone is welcome to Barrie's city hall to cheer on Canada in the World Cup on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Missing Moncton man found dead, man arrested in homicide investigation
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been arrested in connection with the case.
-
'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say.
-
Hwy 95 crash further complicates travel between B.C. and Calgary
Highway travel between Calgary and B.C.'s interior ground to a halt Wednesday morning as a crash closed the detour around the Kicking Horse Pass construction.
-
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Fraud charges laid over missing funds from Manitoba charity fishing event
Two people are facing theft and fraud-related charges due to missing funds from an ice-fishing charity event that took place in Manitoba in February 2021.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect in two bank robberies
The Manitoba RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to be involved in two recent bank robberies.
-
'It's actually blowing up': Cannabis edibles made in Manitoba gaining popularity
Cannabis edibles are surging in popularity and Manitoba plays an important role in producing them.
Vancouver
-
‘I’m at the mercy of a failing health-care system’: B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
2 suspects remain at large after violent crime spree at Port Coquitlam car dealership
RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects in a violent crime spree that began in Port Coquitlam Tuesday afternoon.
-
Coffee run ends with B.C. coworkers sharing $500K lottery prize
Two coworkers from B.C.'s Okanagan are sharing a $500,000 lottery prize after deciding to buy a Lotto Max ticket together on a recent coffee run.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say.
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Alberta
A 4.1 ML earthquake was recorded in the Peace River region of northern Alberta just after midnight on Wednesday.