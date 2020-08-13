TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced that school boards will have access to reserve funds in order to reduce elementary class sizes and increase physical distancing as children return to the classroom in September.

The announcement comes amid growing criticism in recent weeks over the government’s back-to-school plan, which teachers’ unions have said doesn’t go far enough to protect children from the spread of COVID-19.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the announcement “unlocks” $500 million in funding for select boards across the province. Boards that do not have access to these reserve funds will be awarded a “top up” of $11 million.

However, Lecce said that the government would not mandate the specific size of the classroom, which parents and teachers' unions alike have been calling for.

"We're providing an element of flexibility," Lecce told reporters during a news conference at Queen's Park. "But the bottom line is the concern that was cited is that there needs to be more resources in place to ensure more distancing, as well as more resources in place to enable more leasing of additional space if that's required. This investment does that."

The edcuation minister also announced that the government will spend $50 million to update HVAC systems in schools to improve ventilation in the classrooms, as well as $18 million to help facilitate online learning through principal and support staff hires.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.