Ontario adds another penalty for people caught stunt driving. These are the new rules

The Ontario government has added a new penalty for people caught stunt driving starting April 1.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, drivers convicted of stunt driving in Ontario must now also complete a driver improvement course, or they will have their licence cancelled. The course must be picked from a list of government-approved companies.

The Ministry of Transportation told CTV News Toronto the course must be completed within 60 days of conviction.

"This requirement, along with higher fines and longer suspensions, sends a clear message to drivers that high-risk and aggressive driving has no place on our roads," the ministry said in a statement Friday.

Anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit, where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h, will face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if they go more than 50 km/h above the limit.

Drivers also face a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment, if pulled over by police for stunt driving.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison.

According to the police, speed-related deaths on Ontario roads reached a 10-year high with 81 fatalities in 2021.

A total of 315 people died on the road that year, marking a three per cent increase from 2020. The fatalities occurred as a result of 288 separate collisions.

The OPP said they logged 19 more speed-related deaths than the previous year.