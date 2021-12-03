Employment in Ontario rose for the sixth consecutive month, bringing the province's unemployment rates back below pre-pandemic levels.

According to Statistics Canada's most recent Labour Force Survey, which was released Friday morning, Ontario added just over 68,000 jobs in November.

The majority of the jobs reported in the survey—just over 67,000—were full-time positions.

The survey used the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 as a sample timeframe. Over the last month, capacity limits in Ontario were lifted in large venues that require proof of vaccination.

According to Statistics Canada, the province has gained about 421,000 jobs since May, when nearly half the jobs lost in Canada that month were reported in Ontario.

"Increases were in full-time work and notably in health care and social assistance, wholesale and retail trade, construction, and finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing," Statistics Canada said in their report.

The unemployment rate in the province has now dropped below February 2020 levels and stands at about 6.4 per cent.

In Toronto alone, 43,000 jobs were added, bringing the unemployment rate to about seven per cent. Statistics Canada says this is also the lowest unemployment rate for the city since February 2020.

In total, Canada added 154,000 jobs in November.