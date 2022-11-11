Ontarians gather to mark Remembrance Day with ceremonies across the province

Crowds have gathered at Remembrance Day ceremonies across Ontario to pay their respects to those who fought and died for Canada.

Outside the legislature, Premier Doug Ford is paying tribute to those who served, saying every Ontarian owes a debt to veterans that can never be fully repaid.

He says Remembrance Day is a time to honour the brave women and men in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifices in defence of democracy.

In downtown Toronto, a crowd has packed the area outside Old City Hall for a ceremony taking place before a cenotaph.

Mayor John Tory says the city is honouring those who gave their lives to protect the peace and freedoms we enjoy today, which are increasingly under threat elsewhere in the world.

He says Remembrance Day is about freedom, values and, most importantly, people.

A ceremony is also taking place at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, featuring remarks by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.11, 2022.