Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ford warns Ontarians to be 'very cautious' after COVID-19 third wave declared in province
Here's what you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the Toronto area
Here's what can reopen as Toronto and Peel Region enter the grey zone
This is the full list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 2
COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools and child-care centres as of March 19