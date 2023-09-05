Ont. surgeon suspended after directing female X-ray tech to examine his genitals: disciplinary tribunal
An Ontario surgeon's licence has been suspended for 18 months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he directed a female colleague to perform an exam on his genitals for the second time in his more than 30-year career.
In a decision published by the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT) Friday, Dr. Biagio Innantuono, a general surgeon in Bracebridge, Ont., was found to have engaged in serious misconduct after initiating inappropriate” interactions with an X-ray technician at a hospital in January 2022.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to the ruling, Innantuono asked the woman, referred to in the documents only as 'Ms. X,' to perform exams on his genital region without proper requisition.
Finding him to have engaged in "serious and disturbing" conduct, the panel suspended Innantuono's licence until February 2025 -- a penalty they called "significant."
Their reasoning, in part, was that last year's incident wasn't the surgeon's first time being disciplined for such behaviour -- in 2008, he was found to have engaged in "remarkably similar" misconduct with a nurse working in his office.
"The significant penalty [...] is intended to deter Dr. Iannantuono and other members from similar conduct," the College wrote in its decision, "and to express the profession’s rejection of his behaviour."
When reached for comment, a legal representative for Innantuono said they do not have any comment at this time. According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario's website, Iannantuono resigned his hospital privileges to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare in March 2022.
'NOT THE ROLE' OF AN ULTRASOUND TECH
In January 2022, Innantuono visited his family doctor, complaining of testicular swelling, the documents read. In doing so, he acquired a lab requisition form directly from his physician, rather than the usual practice of having it faxed to the lab and then the imaging center.
“Typically, ultrasound requisitions were submitted directly to the hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging Department, and then ultrasounds were booked with a technician who happened to be available,” the decision reads.
About five days later, Innantuono asked the X-ray technician to perform a “sensitive exam” on him.
She agreed to perform the exam and began to explain the procedure to Innantuono, the document states. Before she could leave the room to give Innantuono time to undress, the surgeon removed his bottoms, exposing himself to the woman, it reads.
“This startled Ms. X,” the document reads. She then asked the surgeon to cover himself, which he did not do, the ruling states. Instead, it says Ms. X moved to cover the man’s genitals herself using a towel, which he soon removed.
According to the decision, Innantuono then requested Ms. X perform an exam that was not indicated on his requisition form – an inguinal hernia exam – which is done in the groin area, near the pubic bones.
The surgeon then asked the woman to palpate him for hernias, "although that is not the role of an ultrasound technician," the ruling reads.
However, “because of Dr. Iannantuono’s position as a senior surgeon in the hospital, she felt compelled to be cooperative and deferential,” it continues.
As Ms. X examined one side of his groin, Iannantuono once again removed a towel placed over his genitals, grabbed Ms. X’s hand to reposition it and in doing so, caused her to touch his penis. The ruling states he did the same on the other side, and then for a third time, after making her repeat the first side.
Before leaving, Iannantuono stood from the table, allowing the towels to drop to the floor and once again exposing himself to the woman, the tribunal found.
Within her victim impact statement, Ms. X painted a picture of a staff member “who had little choice but to go along with the wishes of a surgeon she described as ‘the top of the food chain,’” the ruling reads.
"She provided details of the immediate effects, including being intimidated, shaking, freezing up, and feeling disgusted with herself for not having stopped the exam and exited the situation,” it continues.
After the incident, the ruling states Ms. X sought emergency medical care and was off work for several months, experiencing anxiety, and receiving weekly therapy.
NOT THE FIRST TIME: TRIBUNAL
The 2022 incident was not the first instance in which Iannantuono was reprimanded for inappropriate conduct.
More than 15 years ago, the OPSDT issued a warning to the surgeon over “remarkably similar behaviour” to that of which he displayed to Ms. X.
According to the committee, between 2004 and 2008, Iannantuono used his office nurse to do post-operative examinations on patients, including hernia repair patients.
In 2008, the committee said he offered to “assist her in learning proper examination techniques, suggesting that she do a scrotal examination on him.
The nurse was “clearly uncomfortable” and rejected the offer, the tribunal found – after which, Iannantuono told her “no one needed to know about it.”
Previous to this incident, another nurse employed by the surgeon also performed a practice scrotal examination on him.
In this case, the tribunal suspended Iannantuono’s licence for one month – from December to January 2010 – and ordered to pay the college $3,650 in costs.
HIT WITH SUSPENSION
Iannantuono admitted to the panel that he had engaged in professional misconduct and that he failed to maintain appropriate boundaries, the documents show. Still, it found his actions to be “serious and disturbing, involving an abuse of his authority as a senior member of the health care team at the hospital.”
As the 2023 incident marked the second time the OPSDT had to discipline Iannantuono for inappropriate behavior, they handed down what they called a "significant" penalty, an 18-month suspension of his license. It also mandated the surgeon receive individualized instruction in professionalism and ethics and therapy with a College-approved mental health professional.
Since the incident, Iannantuono has completed a professional ethics course through the Centre for Personalized Education for Professionals, receiving an unconditional pass, the committee noted in its reasonings.
When he returns to practice, he must submit to “continuous observation” by another appointed healthcare professional, who will submit monthly logs of patient encounters to the College. In his office, a notice must be displayed informing patients of the circumstances.
He was ordered to pay $6,000 in costs.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Newly-minted Ontario housing minister set to face questions over Greenbelt review
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Indo-Pacific leaders see a partner in Canada, elevating its status within ASEAN-bloc
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is welcoming Canada as its latest strategic partner. The 10-nation bloc made the symbolic gesture today during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the host city of Jakarta.
'I would love blue sky, no smoke:' Yellowknife resident on returning home today
As Yellowknife residents are set to return after weeks away due to wildfires, one man shared his anxieties about what they may have to deal with when they get home.
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
More than 1,000 emergency room closures reported across Canada, Yellowknife's evacuation order scheduled to be lifted, and a 'Freedom Convoy' trial kicks off. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say
Earth has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
HEATWAVE
HEATWAVE | Montreal could see record-breaking heat on Wednesday
The hottest day in this late-season stretch of high heat and humidity is expected on Wednesday in Montreal and it could be a record-breaker.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating after fire bomb thrown through restaurant window
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a suspect allegedly threw a fire bomb through the window of a restaurant in St. Henri on Wednesday morning.
London
-
Just four organizations bid to operate London's first homeless hubs
Council’s options may be limited when they choose locations and lead agencies to operate the first low-barrier service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
-
Veltman Trial, Day 2: Jury Selection
Jury selection in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman — who’s accused of running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. more than two years ago in an alleged hate-motivated attack — will enter its second day on Wednesday.
-
Teen hit by projectile, believed to be from BB gun
An 18-year-old was taken to hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after she was struck by a projectile from a firearm, London police are investigating.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Brantford City Council voices show of support for SC Johnson plant
Brantford City Council is showing support for SC Johnson in hopes that the major manufacturing plant stays in town.
Northern Ontario
-
One in hospital in critical condition after another Sudbury shooting
One person is in hospital in critical, but stable condition after being shot in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP
Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."
-
Missing ATV rider found dead west of Timmins
Ontario Provincial Police said Monday that a northern Ontario man missing since Friday has been found dead west of Timmins.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP @ 1 P.M.
COMING UP @ 1 P.M. | Ottawa police to provide update on double-homicide outside wedding
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson and Supt. Jamie Dunlop will provide an update on the shooting at 1 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the news conference live.
-
Canadian Tulip Festival exec concerned over budding Ottawa Tourism proposal
Each May, more than one million tulips blanket the Ottawa region with hundreds of thousands of people taking in the Canadian Tulip Festival, but the festival's future is now in question as Ottawa Tourism plans for what it’s calling 'Ottawa May in Bloom Festivities.'
-
On-demand bus service coming to Blackburn Hamlet streets this fall
OC Transpo will test drive on-demand transit in Blackburn Hamlet this fall, allowing riders to book a trip on a Para Transpo minibus on weekends in the east Ottawa neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Working like a dog on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project
On an average morning, Demon a two-year-old black lab, eats her breakfast, dons her safety vest and heads to work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
-
Windsor moving to biweekly garbage pickup in 2025
Windsor City Council voted unanimously Monday night to pursue a plan to pivot to picking up general garbage every other week instead of weekly – while picking up organic waste every week.
-
Veltman Trial, Day 2: Jury Selection
Jury selection in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman — who’s accused of running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. more than two years ago in an alleged hate-motivated attack — will enter its second day on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in Ramara Township, Ont.
Provincial police say a motorcycle and pick-up truck were involved in a collision.
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
-
Canadian workers could receive a pay increase in 2024: survey
Despite signs of a possible recession, Canadian workers are forecast to receive an average salary increase of 3.6 per cent in 2024, according to a new survey by Normandin Beaudry.
Atlantic
-
New regulations in effect for Halifax short-term rentals
New rules are in effect in the Halifax-area for short-term rentals, as the changes hope to encourage more properties for the housing market.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.
Calgary
-
Man dead after stabbing in Copperfield park
A young man is in hospital fighting for his life in the aftermath of a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.
-
Calgary police chief says Falconridge clash was 'largest violent event' in recent memory
Calgary police say no charges have been laid in a violent clash in the northeast community of Falconridge on Saturday that saw many people injured.
-
'They're terribly ill': 56 E. coli cases now linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are now more than 50 confirmed cases of E. coli linked to an outbreak at several Calgary-area daycares.
Winnipeg
-
'Balance the narrative': Rallies speak to both sides of school division conflict
It was a tale of two rallies in the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) on Tuesday, as groups on opposite sides of a hot-button issue gathered in different locations to express their views on LGBTQ2S+ education for students.
-
Money talk expected to dominate Day 2 of Manitoba's provincial election campaign
The cost of living and the cost of political promises are expected to be the dominant topics on the second day of the Manitoba provincial election campaign.
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
Vancouver
-
Multiple school districts cut ties with popular Vancouver Island Christian summer camp over 'homophobic language' in staff contract
Three school districts have cut ties with Camp Qwanoes, a popular Christian summer camp in Crofton on Vancouver Island over its views on homosexuality.
-
More structures confirmed to have been destroyed, damaged due to wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap
The total number of structures confirmed to have been destroyed or damaged by a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has risen to more than 200, according to local officials who say the complete toll is still unknown
-
'It was scary': Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers among Kelowna-area wildfire evacuees
One of the thousands of people forced to evacuate when wildfires burned through the Kelowna area in August was Canuck Tyler Myers.
Edmonton
-
Structural damage forces evacuation of north Edmonton condo building
The notice said the firm was hired following a fire in the building last spring and that it found structural issues unrelated to the fire.
-
Alberta's 'war room' is back with massive ad spend revealed in annual report
New documents outline a massive increase in public funding for the Canadian Energy Centre's campaign to change attitudes toward Alberta's oil and gas.
-
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.