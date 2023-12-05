TORONTO
    • Ont. residents must wait to claim lotto prize as OLG conducts enhanced review of 'insider win'

    Two Markham residents with a winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 are going to have to wait until next month to claim their prize as one of them works for an authorized lottery retailer, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

    The claim, the OLG said, is referred to as an “insider win.”

    “Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket,” the OLG said in a news release issued this week.

    “The prize will be paid to the claimant on Thursday January 4, 2024, pending no additional claims prior to that date.”

    The winning ticket, the OLG said, was purchased at a Shell gas station on Commerce Park Drive in Innisfil.

