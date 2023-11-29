Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving
A 26-year-old driver is facing charges after he was caught travelling nearly 100 kilometres over the speed limit in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night “after the snow began to fall.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The driver claimed he was speeding because “he needed to use the bathroom,” police said.
The driver was charged with stunt driving and his licence was suspended for 30 days.
His vehicle has also been impounded for two weeks.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll
A large majority of Canadians agree that higher immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting pressure on the health-care system, a new Leger poll suggests.
Homes near ski hills are increasing in price across Canada. Here's where
A new report from Royal LePage predicts the cost of homes near ski hills will not cool in 2024, but instead heat up across in many regions. Here's where.
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving
A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught driving nearly triple the speed limit in Brampton, Ont. Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night. According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Montreal
-
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province, opting for a 33 per cent increase instead.
-
Quebec college students may be in classes or exams over Christmas holiday: CEGEP president
College students in Quebec may be taking exams or even classes over the winter holidays, as administrators scramble to find ways to hold the required number of classes in a semester.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
London
-
SIU investigating 'occurrence' outside Aylmer
OPP told CTV News, "' Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate as a result of an occurrence.'
-
Council backs 120 winter shelter beds— but church location draws skepticism
London’s cold weather strategy was never going to bring everyone experiencing homelessness inside this winter— but a political push almost cut the number of overnight spaces by more than half.
-
Western-developed app to help women dealing with abuse
A new app co-designed by Western University researchers looks to help women dealing with intimate partner violence.
Kitchener
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo, Ont. pet store
A pet store in Waterloo, Ont. is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
A pig somehow got loose Tuesday afternoon on Highway 8 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Kitchener man honoured by Canadian military after saving his best friend’s life
What started as a round of golf ended in a medical emergency. Now one of the men involved is being honoured for saving his best friend's life.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Public Health wants to implement cigarette ban for anyone born after 2008, raise minimum age of smoking
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is recommending that Health Canada introduce a New Zealand-style law of banning an entire generation from being able to purchase tobacco and raising the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes to 21 and older.
-
Study finds Ottawa is 53 per cent accessible to those with disabilities
A new study has found that 53 per cent of Ottawa's public-facing buildings and businesses are accessible to those with disabilities.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
Windsor
-
Firefighters put out Windsor Avenue house fire
Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in the downtown area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
-
$25,000 in stolen property recovered after break-in
A man and a woman have been arrested and $25,000 in stolen property was recovered after a break-in in Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
CP holiday train rolls into Springwater Township
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train will roll into the region to support the local food bank this month.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Shelburne
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a 'serious' crash in Shelburne Tuesday evening.
Atlantic
-
Canada's top admiral says navy staff, resource needs in 'critical state'
Canada's understaffed and resource-stretched navy is in 'a critical state' and might not be able to carry out its basic duties next year, the top admiral said in a YouTube video released this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
-
Carters Beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore to be designated as provincial park
A beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is going to be designated as a provincial park.
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Calgary councillor, police and community groups to discuss crime and safety
Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal, along with police and community groups, will meet Wednesday evening to discuss crime trends in the area.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary will end November with the first 'below freezing' day of the month
Calgary’s average daytime high for the month of November ranges from 7 C to 0 C, but brief influxes of colder air during this transitional season mean it is not uncommon to see days that are colder than that.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
A Manitoba doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five of his former female patients during medical appointments.
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
CN Rail files lawsuit over pro-Palestine protesters' rail blockade in Winnipeg
CN Rail has launched a lawsuit against a group of pro-Palestine protesters who set up an hours-long blockade on train tracks in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Park Board approves fee hikes for 2024, sparking backlash
The Vancouver Park Board approved its operating budget for 2024, bringing with it increases to recreation fees and parking.
-
B.C. teacher who sent 'sexually explicit photos' to former student fired
A high school teacher from Nanaimo, B.C., who was fired after sending sexual selfies to a former student has also been banned from teaching for five years.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.