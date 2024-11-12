TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital in serious condition after Pickering shooting

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pickering on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Chopper 24) Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pickering on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Chopper 24)
    Durham police are investigating a shooting in Pickering Tuesday afternoon that left one person injured.

    Durham Regional Police say it happened outside a residence near Underhill Court and Bentley Lane, in the area of Brock Road and Rossland Road West, just after 12:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located one male victim with a gunshot wound.

    Police say the victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    The circumstances that led to the shooting are not immediately known. No suspect information has been released. 

