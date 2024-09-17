TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital after being shot in Lawrence Heights

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Lawrence Heights Tuesday night.

    Officers got a call at 10:15 p.m. for a shooting in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area.

    A man was located with a gunshot wound, and police say he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, the suspect or suspects fled in a dark-coloured sedan, police say. No descriptions have been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News