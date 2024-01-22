One person sent to hospital after suspect carrying a machete in Toronto

At least one person is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a Toronto neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were initially called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West at around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics say that one victim was taken to hospital serious but non-life threatening injuries. It is not immediately clear how those injuries were sustained.

Officers say a second victim has not been located.

Northview Heights Secondary School was in lockdown, but as of 5 p.m. it had been lifted.

Police say that the suspect is approximately five-foot-four with a thin build and black dreads. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black toque, white gloves, a white "horror movie" mask a white backpack and white running shoes with yellow accents. Police say that he was carrying a machete in his right hand.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.