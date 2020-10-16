TORONTO -- One person was transported to a hospital after a shooting in Scarborough Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road around 9:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

A male victim reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and hand, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is in stable condition and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they are searching for a suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a dark blue, four-door Nissan Maxima.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.