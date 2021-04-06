TORONTO -- One person has been seriously injured after a daytime shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives around 2:20 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

Very little information has been released about the shooting, but paramedics say one patient was transported to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.