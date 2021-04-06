Advertisement
One person rushed to hospital after North York daytime shooting
Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:21PM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Share:
TORONTO -- One person has been seriously injured after a daytime shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives around 2:20 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.
Very little information has been released about the shooting, but paramedics say one patient was transported to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.