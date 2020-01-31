TORONTO -- A man was revived on scene and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a house fire in Scarborough without vital signs Friday evening.

The blaze broke out at the residence on Alexmuir Boulevard in the Brimley Road and Finch Avenue area shortly after 6 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews encountered flames and smoke at the rear of the building upon arrival.

The man was removed from the home’s basement following a search and successfully administered CPR.

Two other people, meanwhile, got out before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Our crews made aggressive entry into the home for search and rescue purposes. Unfortunately during the course of those search and rescue operations they did locate one occupant in the basement,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene. “That occupant was immediately rescued to the outside, patient care was initiated and he was transported into the care of our colleagues with Toronto Paramedic Services.”

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.