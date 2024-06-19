One person injured in shooting in York: TPS

One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in York on Wednesday evening.

Police said the crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Threthway Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, near Coronation Park. Responding officers found a man who had been shot and suffered a leg injury, according to a tweet by the Toronto Police Service.

One person was transported to hospital in serious condition, according to paramedics.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.