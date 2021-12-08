Advertisement
One person injured in shooting in Scarborough
Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021 9:29PM EST
One person has been shot and injured in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
The shooting occurred in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads Wednesday evening.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect information is immediately available.