TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person injured after e-bikes catch fire at Toronto underground parking garage

    Crews are on the scene of an e-bike fire in an underground parking garage near Eglinton Avenue West and Spadina Road. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) Crews are on the scene of an e-bike fire in an underground parking garage near Eglinton Avenue West and Spadina Road. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
    Share

    One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition early Monday morning following a fire at an underground parking garage, Toronto paramedics say.

    Crews were called to a parking garage in the area of Eglinton Avenue West, east of Spadina Road, for a three-alarm fire at around 12:30 a.m.

    They found approximately 20 e-bikes had caught fire and smoke from the blaze had begun to enter the building.

    Paramedics said one person was taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    Officials have not released any information about what caused the e-bikes to go up in flames.

    Firefighters remain on scene monitoring for hotspots. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News