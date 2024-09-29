TORONTO
Toronto

One person in serious condition following crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
One person is in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga Sunday evening.

It happened on the eastbound off-ramp to Winston Churchill Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

Images from the scene show one vehicle appeared to have rolled over into a ditch as a result of the crash.

Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police closed the ramp for the investigation.

