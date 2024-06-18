TORONTO
Toronto

One person in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto

Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

It happened near Yonge and College streets at around 1:10 p.m.

Police say that a suspect has been arrested.

It is not clear what charges, if any, they will face.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.

The victim is believed to be an adult, according to paramedics.

