One person in critical condition after industrial accident at Ontario Place: police

    One person has sustained life-threatening injuries following a reported industrial accident at Ontario Place.

    Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m.

    Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

    Firefighters and paramedics have also been called to the scene.

    The province is currently working to redevelop the site into a spa and waterpark.

    More details to come…

