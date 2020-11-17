TORONTO -- One person has been found deceased after a house fire in Hamilton, Ont. Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Centennial Parkway Street and Orlanda Road, near King Street East, after receiving reports of a “multiple alarm structure fire.”

Hamilton’s Fire Department said there were heavy flames and a partial floor collapse.

#HFD crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire. Heavy flames and some floor collapse. Crews will be on scene for some time pic.twitter.com/RPvPPwuaCo — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) November 17, 2020

Officials soon discovered a body within the building. No further information has been provided about the deceased.

“HPS investigators continue to work towards identifying the victim” Hamilton police said in a post on social media.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the incident.

Roads in the area were closed due to the investigation.