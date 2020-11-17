Advertisement
One person found dead inside Hamilton home after fire
Emergency crews attend the scene of a fire at Centennial Parkway Street and Orlanda Road. (Hamilton Fire Department)
TORONTO -- One person has been found deceased after a house fire in Hamilton, Ont. Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Centennial Parkway Street and Orlanda Road, near King Street East, after receiving reports of a “multiple alarm structure fire.”
Hamilton’s Fire Department said there were heavy flames and a partial floor collapse.
Officials soon discovered a body within the building. No further information has been provided about the deceased.
“HPS investigators continue to work towards identifying the victim” Hamilton police said in a post on social media.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the incident.
Roads in the area were closed due to the investigation.