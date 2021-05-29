TORONTO -- One person is dead, and four others are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Peel police were called to a plaza in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway around 7 p.m.

Const. Danny Marttini said officers located five victims when they arrived at the scene. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four other victims were transported to trauma centres in varying conditions.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

Marttini said police have not confirmed how many shooters were involved. She added there are reports that the suspect/s fled the area on foot, but they don't have any other information about them.

"We've locked everything down. We will maintain to be in the area for quite some time. So, anyone that's concerned about their safety and well-being, we are here. We are here to keep everybody safe," she said.

"But as of yet, we have very limited information."

Marttini said officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video to help in the investigation.

"Our plea right now to the public is anybody that was in the area in and around that 7 p.m. mark that may have seen anything, [has] dashcam footage or video to please contact us with that information," she said.