

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a man who died after being hit by a train at Bloor-Yonge Station this morning was murdered.

The TTC initially reported the incident as an injury at track level at around 10:40 a.m. A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to hospital via emergency run, but later died of his injuries.

“We believe that this male was the victim of a homicide,” Det. Rob North told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon. “I can tell you that we do have one individual in custody. We believe at this time that it was an isolated incident.”

North said it’s not yet clear if the victim was intentionally pushed onto the tracks. However he made contact with a train that was pulling into the station.

“What we believe happened is our victim exits the platform area of the subway station, is proceeding to walk forward to get toward the train and there was some sort of interaction and our victim ends up being hit by a train,” North said.

He said the incident happened just past the halfway point of the eastbound platform from where the train entered the station.

The suspect was taken into custody at street level following the incident.

It’s not yet clear what the altercation might have been about.

“We have not spoken with the suspect yet. That’s something that we plan on doing,” he said.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage as part of their investigation, however North urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to speak with police.

Investigation shuts down subway service

The murder brought the busy transit hub to a standstill Monday morning as police investigated. For a short time subway service was shut down on both lines 1 and 2.

Service has resumed on Line 1 following the incident.

Subway service was suspended for about 45 minutes between St. George and Pape stations on Line 2 on Monday. Service resumed on Line 2 at around 11:30 a.m. However trains on Line 2 continue to bypass Bloor-Yonge Station as police investigate. TTC Spokesperson Brad Ross said trains on Line 2 are expected to continue bypassing the station for the rest of the afternoon.

Service had also been suspended for about an hour between St. Clair and Union stations due to a separate incident at College Station. That problem cleared fully earlier in the day.