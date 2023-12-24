One person dead after fire breaks out in Toronto's west end

One person is dead after a fire erupted in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.

According to Toronto fire, the blaze broke shortly after 4 a.m. at 115 McCormack St., which is north of St. Clair Avenue West and west of Weston Road.

They said that tractor trailer parts caught fire and that the fire spread to nearby tractor trailers.

Toronto Fire Services told CTV News that paramedics took one patient to the hospital.

In a follow-up post on X, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg confirmed that one person "succumbed to their injuries."

"In the course of firefighting and search & rescue operations, one person was located inside a storage trailer adjacent to the fire," he wrote.

"That person was rescued and transferred to the care of @TorontoMedics."

Pegg offered his condolences to all impacted by this "tragic" fire and said that an investigation into the origin, cause, and circumstances of this blaze is now underway in collaboration with Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Our deepest condolences to all affected by this tragic loss. https://t.co/rU3Ttckrrr

— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) December 24, 2023

The fire is now out. Toronto fire remains at the scene at this time.

Toronto police would not confirm if this incident is beiing considered suspicious.