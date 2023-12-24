One person dead after fire breaks out in Toronto's west end
One person is dead after a fire erupted in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.
According to Toronto fire, the blaze broke shortly after 4 a.m. at 115 McCormack St., which is north of St. Clair Avenue West and west of Weston Road.
They said that tractor trailer parts caught fire and that the fire spread to nearby tractor trailers.
Toronto Fire Services told CTV News that paramedics took one patient to the hospital.
In a follow-up post on X, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg confirmed that one person "succumbed to their injuries."
"In the course of firefighting and search & rescue operations, one person was located inside a storage trailer adjacent to the fire," he wrote.
"That person was rescued and transferred to the care of @TorontoMedics."
Pegg offered his condolences to all impacted by this "tragic" fire and said that an investigation into the origin, cause, and circumstances of this blaze is now underway in collaboration with Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Our deepest condolences to all affected by this tragic loss. https://t.co/rU3Ttckrrr
— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) December 24, 2023
The fire is now out. Toronto fire remains at the scene at this time.
Toronto police would not confirm if this incident is beiing considered suspicious.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A 'watershed year' for Canada-U.S. relations, but guess who's lurking in the wings?
Two years ago, the new United States ambassador to Canada arrived in snowbound Ottawa for the first time, thinking he knew all about America's rock-ribbed relationship with its trusted northern neighbour. But David Cohen soon noticed something was amiss.
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
B.C. woman receives encouragement from around the world after Christmas display criticized by 'Grinch' letter
After three weeks of working long days to decorate her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse was looking forward to inspiring an abundance of Christmas cheer in her neighbourhood.
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
Search resumes for Quebec girl, 4, who fell in river while sledding
Rescuers have been searching for the girl since she went through a fence while sledding and fell in the Mistassibi River on Friday afternoon.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
The normally bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town on Sunday, as Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Hurricanes and cyclones affected nearly 800M people in 2019, doubling 2002's figure
The number of people affected by tropical cyclones nearly doubled from 2002 to 2019, when the powerful storms reached nearly 800 million people, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature.
A man is killed and a woman injured in a 'targeted' afternoon shooting at a Florida shopping mall
A man died in a shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida two days before Christmas in which the victim was 'targeted' for the attack, police said.
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for Quebec girl missing in river with the help of a drone
The search resumed at dawn on Sunday for a 4-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec on Friday.
-
Missing dog found 20 kilometres away in Montreal's east end
A Montreal woman is calling it her personal Christmas miracle after her 10-year-old dog Max returned after two weeks on the lam. It ran away in St. Michel and was found 20 kilometres away in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica fire deemed electrical, not arson: police
Christmas masses at Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal will be able to take place as planned starting on Sunday evening after it was found that the fire caused more fear than harm to the historic structure.
London
-
Christmas 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this holiday season
While it looks like the Forest City is in store for a green Christmas this year, Londoners will be treated to an extra special three-day holiday long weekend. From city-run services to malls and grocery stores, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
'The impact of missing persons can be life-changing for families': Sarnia police renew call for assistance locating 3 missing men
Sarnia police are renewing their plea for assistance in helping locate men who went missing in separate circumstances within the last 18 months and whose whereabouts remain unknown.
-
Fatal collision on Highway 6 involved pedestrian: Grey Bruce OPP
A fatal collision that claimed the life of one person early Saturday morning involved a pedestrian, Grey Bruce OPP said in an update on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
-
‘We just want you home’: Family’s desperate plea as Nathan remains missing after 7 months
During a time when many people are preparing for festive celebrations, the family of a missing 37-year old man with Down Syndrome is feeling his absence even more this holiday season.
-
Highway 401 construction in Cambridge is complete
The lane expansion project on Highway 401 in Cambridge between Highway 8 and Townline Road is now complete.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
Canadians shared with CTVNews.ca how they are downsizing on the holiday festivities this year by giving fewer gifts, thrifting and choosing simple meals.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
Ottawa
-
How to track Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with Norad
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Ottawa Little Theatre announces passing of president and long-time star Geoff Gruson
Ottawa Little Theatre (OLT) has announced that its president and long-time actor/director Geoff Gruson has passed away.
-
Will Ottawa have a white Christmas? Don't count on it.
There's a bit of snow in the forecast on Christmas Eve, but don't let it fool you—it's not looking like Ottawa will have its white Christmas this year.
Windsor
-
What’s open and closed this Christmas holiday in Windsor
With the big day only one day away, Windsorites are busy getting ready to host family and friends or are out running last minute errands. From shopping malls to city services, here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
'They pay the bills': How Hallmark holiday flicks fund passion project for UWindsor film graduate
Cinematographer Katie Grabauskas is currently working on a documentary about ocean conservation.
-
A green Christmas: Here’s a look at Windsor, Ont.’s holiday forecast
With a daytime high approximately 10 C above seasonal expected on Christmas Day, it’s a guarantee that Windsor will see a green Christmas on Monday. Here’s what Windsorites — and Santa — can expect in the forecast over the holidays.
Barrie
-
Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball
An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for ceasefire during rally in Barrie
Demonstrators in Barrie took to Georgian Mall on Saturday to press their call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Simcoe County residents look for perfect gift during last-minute holiday shopping rush
Shoppers made the last-minute holiday rush to malls and stores in Barrie on Saturday ahead of Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers remain off the grid as Christmas Eve approaches
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers were still off the grid early Saturday evening, with the race to reconnect households moving closer to Christmas Day.
-
Hearing set for two New Brunswick men whose murder convictions were overturned
A hearing has been set for two New Brunswick men whose 1984 convictions for the killing of a man in Saint John were quashed Friday by the federal justice minister.
-
One dead in single-vehicle crash in East Inglisville, N.S.
The Annapolis County District RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle collision that took the life of one man on Inglisville Road in East Inglisville, N.S., early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
‘It's not your grandma's bell choir anymore’: Bow River handbell choirs stretch musical boundaries
Calgary's only community handbell choir society has been performing holiday classics throughout the Christmas season, but Bow River Handbell Musicians Society (BRHMS) co-director Jim Winslett says handbells aren't just a seasonal instrument.
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
-
Plaza transforms into village in the city with Christmas in Kensington
The Christmas spirit was on full display at the new and improved Kensington Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest suspect in ‘suspicious death’ on Pimicikamak Cree Nation
Mounties in Cross Lake have arrested a suspect in connection with a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
-
Health officials urge Manitobans to get vaccinated, stay home if sick this holiday season
Provincial health officials are urging Manitobans to remember the fundamentals this holiday season, get vaccinated, and stay home if you're sick in order to keep our most vulnerable safe.
-
Search continues in North Kildonan for missing 81-year-old
Dozens of community members gathered in North Kildonan Saturday to search for a senior who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.
Vancouver
-
Canadian artillery returns to the mountains of B.C. amid deadly 2023 avalanche season
At the close of an unusually deadly year for avalanches in the British Columbia backcountry, the Canadian military is mounting another winter offensive in its six-decade war against ice and snow.
-
Burnaby couple trying to house elderly woman living at bus stop
A couple in Burnaby has spent the last few weeks trying to find housing for an 81-year-old woman living at a bus stop.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
Edmonton
-
Witness says multiple shots fired during police incident on Stony Plain Road Saturday
Part of Stony Plain Road was closed briefly Saturday morning and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
-
'We were a little bit starstruck:' Prominent chef mentors newcomers at Ukraine's Kitchen
A well-known Edmonton chef is helping newcomers navigate their new lives as part of the local culinary landscape.
-
'It's crazy': Edmonton artist lands two nominations at World Photography Cup
Renee Robyn, a digital artist in Edmonton, is representing Canada at the 2024 World Photography Cup with two fantasy-inspired composite artworks.