TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead after Clarington collision

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    One person is dead after a collision in Clarington Saturday afternoon.

    Emergency crews responded to Regional Road 20 between Mosport and Wilmont roads at 2:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

    Police say the lone male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

    Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News