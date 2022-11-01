One person dead, 6 others injured after big crash on Highway 401

A 64-year-old man has died following a seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial police, the incident occurred near Holt Road in Oshawa around 6:25 a.m.

Investigators say six other people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"One of the vehicles, this transport truck here, was approaching slowing or stopped traffic on Highway 401," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Tuesday in a video to Twitter.

Schmidt said the transport truck collided with a black vehicle and then "went through the scene bouncing off several more vehicles."

The driver of the transport truck, from Pickering, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

Investigators warn of heavy congestion in both Bowmanville and Oshawa as a result. Roads are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.