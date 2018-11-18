One person critically injured in Yorkville crash: police
A car slammed into a church in Yorkville following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 8:10AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 12:43PM EST
One person remains in hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Yorkville on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred near Avenue Road and Bloor Street at around 7:20 a.m.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision sustained significant damage after slamming into a church in the area.
Police say three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one of the victims remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.