One person critically injured in Brampton shooting

Peel police are investigating a shooting in Brampton that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Peel police are investigating a shooting in Brampton that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton