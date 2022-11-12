One person critically injured in Brampton shooting

One person has been critically injured in a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police said it occurred in the area of Bellchase Trail and Highway 50, north of Cottrelle Boulevard, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A male victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics said.

No suspect information has been released, but they are believed to have fled in a vehicle.