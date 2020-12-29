TORONTO -- A transgender woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a fire at a hotel in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Victoria Hotel at 56 Yonge Street, between Wellington and Colborne streets, at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday for a blaze that eventually reached two alarms.

The fire was in a unit on the sixth floor, where firefighters said they pulled the victim to safety.

The blaze was quickly suppressed and its cause is under investigation.

Paramedics attempted to revive the victim at the scene.

They were later taken to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Doug Johnson Hatlem, who works as a street pastor in the area, tells CP24 that the victim was a transgender woman who stayed at an encampment outside Sanctuary Ministries from time to time this past spring.

The investigation into the fire is continuing.