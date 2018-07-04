

CTV News Toronto





One of four people wounded in a Canada Day shooting in Toronto’s Kensington Market has died in hospital, a source confirms to CP24.

Gunfire erupted near College Street and Augusta Avenue on Sunday, July 1 at around 10:30 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find four people suffering from varying injuries, including a man in his 20s who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds

Paramedics said at the time that a second victim, also believed to be in his 20s, had serious injuries also resulting from the gunfire.

The remaining two victims had minor injuries. All were taken to hospital for treatment, paramedics said.

It’s not yet clear which of the four victims has died in hospital.

Police believe as many as four suspects fled the area following the ordeal. No descriptions have been made available.

The holiday shooting sparked increased outrage in a city already grappling with a surge in gun violence.

Just one day prior, two people were gunned down in broad daylight outside a nightclub on Queen Street West.

A shooting was also reported near King and Portland streets early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders later addressed the ongoing gunplay, telling CP24 that while the “brazenness” of the recent shootings is concerning, it’s “pointed to specific people.”

“A random person walking down the street – it is highly unlikely that they are going to be in harm’s way,” he said Tuesday afternoon.